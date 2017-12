Jury Gives Ex-UBS Analyst Nearly $1M In Whistleblower Row

Law360, San Francisco (December 21, 2017, 8:37 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal jury on Thursday sided with a former UBS AG mortgage analyst in his whistleblower suit against the bank, awarding him nearly $1 million and finding he was fired for refusing to skew his mortgage-backed securities research to impress investors.



Ex-UBS analyst Trevor Murray had alleged he was fired in 2012 after complaining he was being pressured to falsely report better market conditions in order to boost UBS’ revenue numbers. After two days of deliberations, the jury ordered the bank to pay him $903,300...

