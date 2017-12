Ex-Katten Atty Cites 'Walls' Of Doubt As Trial Nears End

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 8:14 PM EST) -- A lawyer for former Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP attorney Evan Greebel on Thursday made an impassioned plea to jurors weighing conspiracy charges against Greebel for a Martin Shkreli-connected fraud scheme, telling them that "walls" of reasonable doubt stand in the way of a guilty verdict.



The jury spent the whole day hearing closing arguments from Greebel’s attorneys, who cast Greebel as a victim of Shkreli, one who didn’t know the former Retrophin Inc. CEO had lied to his hedge fund investors. Prosecutors contend that Shkreli and...

