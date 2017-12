Trump Emoluments Suit Tossed For Lack Of Standing

Law360, San Jose (December 21, 2017, 9:51 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge Thursday dismissed a lawsuit alleging President Donald Trump has a conflict of interest through his hospitality holdings that’s resulted in influence-peddling in violation of the U.S. Constitution's emoluments clause, saying a nonprofit ethics group and hospitality representatives lacked standing to sue.



The suit alleges that the president is violating the constitutional bans on profiting from his office due to the ownership and controlling interests he holds in the Trump Organization and other entities, and the monies he receives as a result....

