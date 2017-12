La. Not Bound By Flonase Antitrust Settlement: 3rd Circ.

Law360, Philadelphia (December 22, 2017, 11:57 AM EST) -- The Third Circuit issued a published decision on Friday finding that a class action antitrust settlement GlaxoSmithKline inked over alleged efforts to stymie generic competition for Flonase nasal spray did not bar the state of Louisiana from pursuing its own claims over the drug.



The appeals court said it could not force the state to abide by the $150 million class settlement between GlaxoSmithKline and Flonase purchasers. (AP) While GSK argued that the federal courts had authority to require Louisiana’s attorney general to abide by the...

