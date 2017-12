Ex-Katten Attorney Convicted Of Aiding Shkreli Fraud

Law360, New York (December 27, 2017, 10:14 PM EST) -- Former Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP corporate attorney Evan Greebel on Wednesday was convicted of conspiracy by a New York federal jury, after he was accused of aiding controversial former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli to drain Retrophin Inc.'s assets to pay off his hedge fund debts.



A jury in Brooklyn found Greebel guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud over a charged scheme to pay defrauded investors in Shkreli’s MSMB hedge funds using Retrophin cash and stock, as well as another...

