Compel DOD To Report Military Convictions, Cities Tell Court

Law360, Nashville (January 2, 2018, 4:22 PM EST) -- The cities of New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco, which have filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent deadly shootings involving veterans with military convictions, asked a Virginia federal judge Friday to issue an injunction to compel the U.S. Department of Defense to fully comply with criminal database reporting requirements.



An injunction could end the “dangerous failures” of reporting by the DOD and the various military services that contributed to a deadly November church shooting in Texas, the cities claimed. Specifically, the injunction should require the DOD...

To view the full article, register now.