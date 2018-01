Cumulus Host Can't Shake $1.7M Verdict In Overpayment Row

Law360, Los Angeles (January 2, 2018, 8:47 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday rejected radio host Michael Baisden’s bid to escape a jury’s finding that he was overpaid by a Cumulus Media unit and owes $1.7 million in damages, finding he was just replaying previously rejected arguments about his contract.



In a 15-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay rejected the motion for a new trial or judgment as a matter of law lodged by Baisden and his company Baisden Enterprises Inc., which sought to overturn the jury’s finding last year that...

