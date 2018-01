Gloria Estefan's Hotel Wins $5.64M In Hurricane Claims Suit

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 5:41 PM EST) -- Singer-songwriter Gloria Estefan’s hotel company has won a $5.64 million judgment in Florida against Landmark Insurance Co., with the judge ruling the insurer is on the hook for covering building-code-related upgrade costs after two 2004 hurricanes severely damaged the property.



In a Dec. 28 order, Judge Paul B. Kanarek of the 19th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida favored Estefan’s hotel company, Pin-Pon Corp., in a nonjury trial case remanded to his court from Florida’s Fourth District Court of Appeal. The judge ruled that Pin-Pon’s architect, its...

