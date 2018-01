Ex-Katten Atty Conviction A Cautionary BigLaw Tale

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 9:09 PM EST) -- The conviction of former Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP partner Evan Greebel for conspiring with “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli to defraud Retrophin Inc. and its investors is a harsh reminder to lawyers of the importance of knowing when to walk away from a dangerous client, experts said Tuesday.



Evan Greebel, pictured exiting federal court in December 2015, was tried separately from his notorious client. (Getty) After roughly 2 1/2 months of trial, a jury on Dec. 27 convicted Greebel of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and conspiracy...

