Airbnb Escapes Landlord's Suit Over Rowdy Guests
U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee concluded that large national landlord Apartment Investment and Management Co., or Aimco, hadn’t successfully pled around the Communications Decency Act’s immunity provision for the providers of online communications services, saying that Airbnb itself isn’t responsible for providing the short-term rental listings...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login