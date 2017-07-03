Airbnb Escapes Landlord's Suit Over Rowdy Guests

By Kat Greene

Law360, Los Angeles (January 2, 2018, 9:26 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday shut the door on corporate apartment landlord Aimco’s suit over allegedly rowdy Airbnb guests the company said are costing residential buildings money and disturbing residents, finding that Airbnb was immune to the claims.

U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee concluded that large national landlord Apartment Investment and Management Co., or Aimco, hadn’t successfully pled around the Communications Decency Act’s immunity provision for the providers of online communications services, saying that Airbnb itself isn’t responsible for providing the short-term rental listings...
Case Information

Case Title

La Park La Brea A LLC et al v. Airbnb, Inc. et al


Case Number

2:17-cv-04885

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Torts to Land

Judge

Dolly M. Gee

Date Filed

July 3, 2017

