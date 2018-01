JPMorgan, Citigroup Released From $240M FCA Suit

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 5:28 PM EST) -- The relator in a $240 million False Claims Act suit in Illinois federal court on Tuesday dropped his claims against JP Morgan Chase and Citigroup, saying they'd provided “exonerating evidence” that they didn’t falsely rebill the government for foreclosure work.



Timothy Morgan, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs staff counsel — who says he did not become privy to the suit's details through his job — filed a short dismissal notice in the suit accusing Bank of America, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup of scamming...

