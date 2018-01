5th Circ. Trims Harboring Convictions For Texas Lawyer

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 4:46 PM EST) -- A Texas attorney who was ordered to serve 17 years in prison for helping his fraudster client remain a fugitive and carry out a fraudulent stock sale scheme can have some of his convictions thrown out but doesn't need to be resentenced, a Fifth Circuit panel ruled Tuesday.



Patrick Lanier had challenged his conviction and sentence on a number of grounds after a Houston federal jury found him guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud arising from the stock sale scheme, 13 counts...

