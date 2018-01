Jersey City Sues NJ, Developer Over Marina Plan

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 6:03 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state court judge on Tuesday granted Jersey City’s emergent request to halt a controversial proposal for the construction of a marina on state-owned land while the city proceeds with its lawsuit alleging the project would compromise the public purpose of a historic park.



The complaint lodged in Hudson County Superior Court aims to nix the proposed agreement between Dallas-based marina developer Suntex Ventures LLP and the state Department of Environmental Protection for Suntex to build a marina on the south end of Liberty...

