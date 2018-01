Cargill Holds On To $6.7M Win In Mexican Hotel Dispute

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 5:42 PM EST) -- A Cargill Inc. subsidiary on Tuesday further cemented a $6.7 million arbitration win against its partner in a soured Mexican hotel venture, with a New York appeals court rejecting arguments that Cargill improperly tried to influence the arbitration proceedings.



Desarrolladora Farallon S de RL de CV, the joint venture partner of Cargill subsidiary Mexvalo S de RL de CV, failed to show that the tribunal that issued the award was biased, according to the New York Supreme Court’s Appellate Division. The court slapped down Farallon’s argument...

