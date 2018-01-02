Delta Flight Attendants Accuse Airline Of Anti-Semitism

Law360, San Jose (January 3, 2018, 5:58 PM EST) -- Four flight attendants filed a lawsuit in New York federal court Tuesday accusing Delta Air Lines of discriminating against Jewish and Israeli employees, non-Jewish employees who associate with them, and passengers traveling to Israel.



The plaintiffs are current and former Delta flight attendants who regularly worked on the airline’s flight between New York and Israel, two of whom are of Jewish and Israeli ethnicity, all with 10 or more years of experience. They allege they were discriminated against, passed over for promotion, subjected to unwarranted discipline...

