Delta Flight Attendants Accuse Airline Of Anti-Semitism
The plaintiffs are current and former Delta flight attendants who regularly worked on the airline’s flight between New York and Israel, two of whom are of Jewish and Israeli ethnicity, all with 10 or more years of experience. They allege they were discriminated against, passed over for promotion, subjected to unwarranted discipline...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login