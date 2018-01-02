Delta Flight Attendants Accuse Airline Of Anti-Semitism

By Bonnie Eslinger

Law360, San Jose (January 3, 2018, 5:58 PM EST) -- Four flight attendants filed a lawsuit in New York federal court Tuesday accusing Delta Air Lines of discriminating against Jewish and Israeli employees, non-Jewish employees who associate with them, and passengers traveling to Israel.

The plaintiffs are current and former Delta flight attendants who regularly worked on the airline’s flight between New York and Israel, two of whom are of Jewish and Israeli ethnicity, all with 10 or more years of experience. They allege they were discriminated against, passed over for promotion, subjected to unwarranted discipline...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Fukelman et al v. Delta Airlines, Inc.


Case Number

1:18-cv-00002

Court

New York Eastern

Nature of Suit

440(Civil Rights: Other)

Date Filed

January 2, 2018

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular