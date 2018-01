NLRB Says Recent Ruling Impacts 9th Circ. Casino Spat

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 4:15 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board told the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday that a recent board decision invalidated one of its reasons for holding that a California tribal casino can’t block workers from handing out union leaflets in guest areas, but maintained that the practice was unlawful nonetheless.



In the face of an appeal by Casino Pauma, which is owned by the Pauma Band of Luiseno Mission Indians, the NLRB had defended its decision finding the casino’s guest-area rule unlawful by relying on its 2004 Lutheran Heritage...

To view the full article, register now.