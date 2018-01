'Rogue FBI Agent' Didn't Taint Gambler's Trial, 2nd Circ. Told

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 8:03 PM EST) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors have urged the Second Circuit to disregard prominent gambler Billy Walters' claims that a rogue FBI agent’s leaking of grand jury information to the press tainted the insider trading case against him, saying a lower court rightly found the leaks caused no harm to Walters.



The government contends that U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel correctly refused to dismiss the indictment against Walters based on the leaks to reporters from The New York Times and Wall Street Journal, finding that since he suffered...

To view the full article, register now.