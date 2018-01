Rams Stadium Partner Looks To Dodge Doc Bid In Seat Fight

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 6:47 PM EST) -- Legends Hospitality, which is selling suites and sponsorships for the new Los Angeles Rams stadium, has fired back at an allegedly duplicative request for additional documents in the suit brought by a class of Rams fans whose season tickets were canceled when the NFL team relocated from St. Louis.



Legends Hospitality LLC told a California federal court Friday that a request for additional documents by the class of fans should be rebuffed because the personal seat license, or PSL, pricing surveys administered by Legends on behalf...

