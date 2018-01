DC Circ. Won't Rethink Nix Of Calif. County’s Casino Suit

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 1:46 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Wednesday said it won’t reconsider a panel ruling backing the dismissal of a California county’s suit challenging a U.S. Department of the Interior decision supporting a proposed tribal casino.



In the brief decision, the appellate court denied Amador County’s petition for rehearing en banc of a decision that affirmed the March 2016 dismissal of the county’s suit by U.S. District Judge Barbara Jacobs Rothstein, who found that a 1987 settlement of tax issues between the county and the Buena Vista Rancheria of...

To view the full article, register now.