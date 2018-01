Google Workers Take 2nd Shot At Gender Pay Class Action

Law360, Los Angeles (January 3, 2018, 9:57 PM EST) -- A putative class of women accusing Google of gender-based pay discrimination filed an amended complaint in California state court on Wednesday, adding a fourth named plaintiff and more specific allegations about the internet giant’s methods for paying women less than men for the same types of work.



San Francisco Superior Court Judge Mary E. Wiss had granted Google Inc.’s bid to toss the suit in December after finding the women’s claims under the California Equal Pay Act extrapolated too much from a U.S. Department of Labor report...

To view the full article, register now.