Stockbridge-Munsee Opposes Sanction In Wis. Casino Dispute

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 5:46 PM EST) -- The Stockbridge-Munsee Community told a Wisconsin federal judge on Wednesday its counsel should not be sanctioned for trying to amend its complaint after its initial casino expansion suit claims against the Ho-Chunk Nation were thrown out, arguing that its behavior was reasonable and in the client’s interest.



The SMC said the Ho-Chunk’s December bid for sanctions was part of a pattern of using the threat of sanctions to improperly combat routine judicial proceedings. Its request to amend its complaint was a reasonable use of judicial resources...

To view the full article, register now.