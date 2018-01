Waymo Must Show Uber Used IP, Judge Aims To Tell Jury

Law360, Los Angeles (January 4, 2018, 8:48 PM EST) -- The California federal judge overseeing next month’s trial on Waymo’s claims that Uber stole its self-driving car technology issued his penultimate jury instructions on trade secret misappropriation claims Wednesday, suggesting the jury be told actual use of the secrets is required to impose damages.



In an 11-page order, U.S. District Judge William Alsup laid out the revised jury instructions for the trade secret claims at the heart of much-anticipated trial, which is slated to start Feb. 5 after the judge granted Waymo LLC’s last-minute bid for a...

