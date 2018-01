DOJ Reversal May Spark State Pushback Over Lost Pot Taxes

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 10:07 PM EST) -- The Trump administration’s retreat from an Obama-era policy limiting the enforcement of federal marijuana laws could prompt a backlash from states that rely on tax revenue from the cannabis industry and force Congress to draft marijuana reform laws.



The Thursday proclamation from Attorney General Jeff Sessions to walk back on an August 2013 decision from the U.S. Department of Justice to largely avoid prosecuting marijuana producers and distributors could have a significant impact on tax revenues in states that have legalized or decriminalized the herb....

To view the full article, register now.