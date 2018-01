NCAA Can Keep Survey Results Under Wraps In Antitrust Row

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 4:22 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday refused to reopen discovery in sprawling antitrust litigation over caps on student-athlete scholarships to compel the NCAA to turn over the results of a public-opinion survey, a move the judge said would be “a slippery bobsled slope.”



U.S. District Judge Nathanael M. Cousins said the athletes had not proven the need for the survey, which was conducted months after discovery closed in the case, as there was sufficient expert and fact discovery.



“The fact discovery period in this case lasted...

To view the full article, register now.