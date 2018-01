Arpaio Deputy Must Pay Partial Atty Fees Over Appeal

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 4:29 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit granted partial attorneys' fees to a class that accused the former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio of profiling Latinos in traffic stops, finding that the class could recover partial attorneys' fees and costs associated with his deputy’s appeal.



A three-judge panel determined that the class was entitled to attorneys' fees relating to the dismissal of an appeal from Chief Deputy Gerard Sheridan, Arpaio’s now-retired second-in-command, but not as they relate to preparing an opposing brief. The court noted that the plaintiffs had not...

