Ford Pushes To Consolidate Transmission Defect Cases

Law360, Miami (January 25, 2018, 6:00 PM EST) -- Ford Motor Co. asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Thursday to consolidate 165 cases pending against the car manufacturer over alleged acceleration problems in Fiesta and Focus transmissions into an MDL in Los Angeles, explaining that the company anticipates more suits.



Eric Tew of Dykema Gosset PLLC, who argued for Ford before the JPML in Miami, said that when the company filed its petition for consolidation, there were 111 actions pending in seven districts. That number has jumped to 165 since then, and...

To view the full article, register now.