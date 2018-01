Property Co. Faces Follow-On Trial After $2M Wage Verdict

Law360, San Francisco (January 5, 2018, 8:11 PM EST) -- In the wake of a jury’s $2 million wage verdict, an attorney for Field Asset Services told a California federal judge Friday that the property servicing company acted in good faith when it paid workers as independent contractors, laying out FAS’ defense in a follow-on bench trial over whether its pay practices violated unfair competition laws.



Three witnesses testified before U.S. District Judge William Orrick, who will decide whether a sampling of 11 workers are entitled to restitution under state law. The proceeding could help determine...

