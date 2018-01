Chamber Supports House GOP Effort On Net Neutrality

Law360, Washington (January 5, 2018, 7:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Thursday signaled its possible support for a House Republican effort to replace the Federal Communications Commission's recently repealed net neutrality rules for internet providers with similar, if slightly watered down, alternatives.



The major business association sent a letter to Rep. Marsha Blackburn praising the Tennessee Republican for a bill she introduced in December that would prohibit internet service providers from blocking or throttling internet content — two central objectives of the repealed net neutrality rules.



“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce...

To view the full article, register now.