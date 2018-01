Jury Misconduct Claimed In Ex-Katten Atty Trial

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 3:50 PM EST) -- The conviction of former Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP attorney Evan Greebel for aiding Martin Shkreli’s alleged frauds was called into question on Friday after the trial judge said that one of the jurors reported that he had been coerced into voting guilty.



Following a trial that lasted more than 10 weeks, Evan Greebel, center, shown in December 2015, was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud. (Getty) During a post-trial conference in U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto’s Brooklyn courtroom, the judge...

