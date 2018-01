Starbucks Wins Toss Of Underfilled Latte Class Action

Law360, Los Angeles (January 5, 2018, 5:43 PM EST) -- Starbucks Corp. beat a proposed class action alleging the company was ripping off customers by underfilling lattes and mochas when a California federal judge ruled Friday that a reasonable consumer would expect milk foam — a component of a regular latte — to take up volume in the drink cup.



U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers found that the consumers accusing Starbucks of cheating customers out of ounces of beverage had conceded one of their arguments in the case by listing milk foam as one of...

To view the full article, register now.