Brand Battles: BuzzFeed's 'Wordy Wine' Hits Trademark Snag

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 7:32 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, BuzzFeed faces a "worthy" opponent over its new "Wordy Wine" brand, two Major League Baseball clubs team up over the letter "W," and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security claims a private insurer is mimicking the logo for a federal flood insurance program.



37 Reasons This Vineyard Says BuzzFeed's Wine Is Confusing



BuzzFeed Inc. branched out this summer by launching a line of wines, but now the internet media giant is facing trademark...

To view the full article, register now.