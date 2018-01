BofA Inks $5M Foreclosure FCA Deal After US Intervenes

Law360, San Jose (January 5, 2018, 10:20 PM EST) -- The federal government reached a $5 million deal with Bank of America Corp. that settles a False Claims Act lawsuit alleging the financial giant and its affiliates used improper foreclosure-related practices, according to a joint stipulation for dismissal filed Friday in Florida federal court.



Under the terms of the agreement, attached to the stipulation for dismissal, the Bank of America parties will pay $3.4 million to the U.S., of which $891,000 will go to the whistleblower who originally brought the suit, Bruce Jacobs, a Florida foreclosure...

To view the full article, register now.