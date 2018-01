Restasis Antitrust Suits Paused For MDL Panel Review

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 3:03 PM EST) -- A Texas federal court on Friday stayed a series of lawsuits accusing Allergan PLC of violating antitrust laws to keep generics for the dry-eye medication Restasis off the market, until the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation decides whether the cases should be combined.



U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap granted Allergan’s Dec. 20 stay request, pending the JPML’s Jan. 25 hearing. He asked for an update by Feb. 17, at which point he’ll reconsider the stay.



The proposed class actions are all from Restasis buyers who claim...

