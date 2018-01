Law Firm Sues BofA After Funds Wired To Hacker's Account

Law360, Newark (January 8, 2018, 4:02 PM EST) -- A law firm has hit Bank of America NA with a lawsuit in New Jersey state court over claims that an email system hacker posed as a firm partner and tricked a firm employee into wiring $69,000 to a bank account that had been set up using a false identity.



Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman LLC alleged in its lawsuit that Bank of America was negligent in allowing the hacker or his conspirators to open the fraudulent account, “despite knowing that fraudsters open accounts under false...

