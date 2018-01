Pa. Mayor Sold Contracts For Campaign Cash, Jurors Told

Law360, Allentown, Pennsylvania (January 22, 2018, 5:58 PM EST) -- A federal prosecutor kicked off the corruption case against the mayor of Pennsylvania’s third-largest city on Monday as he told jurors during opening arguments about alleged efforts to extort campaign contributions from potential donors, including law firms Stevens & Lee PC and Dilworth Paxson LLP, in exchange for government contracts.



Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Wzorek painted Edwin Pawlowski, the four-term Democratic mayor of Allentown, Pennsylvania, as a politician so eager for higher office that he was willing to wield his power to award city contracts as...

To view the full article, register now.