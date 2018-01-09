New Magnitsky Sanctions Expand Enforcement Authority

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 3:00 PM EST) -- On Dec. 20, 2017, President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 13818, implementing sanctions under the 2016 Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.[1] Expanding on the similarly named "Magnitsky Sanctions," which target human rights violators and corruption in Russia, the Global Magnitsky Sanctions program targets non-U.S. individuals and entities that the U.S. believes have engaged in human rights abuses or "corruption" anywhere in the world.[2]



As with other U.S. sanctions programs, United States persons (defined, as in other sanctions programs, as U.S. citizens, permanent residents, entities organized...

