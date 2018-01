DHS, DOC Release Draft Report on Cybersecurity Threats

Law360, San Francisco (January 8, 2018, 10:41 PM EST) -- The government should implement new rules to encourage companies to build products that are secure, and companies should adopt new labeling practices in an effort to combat cyberattacks, the U.S. Department of Commerce and Department of Homeland Security said in a draft report to President Donald Trump Monday.



The report, which was created with input from stakeholders and experts, says modern infrastructure is complex, and no single tool can secure it against automated cyberattacks. As a result, the private and public sector need to work together...

