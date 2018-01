Real Estate Rumors: WR Berkley, Google, Triarch Capital

Law360, Minneapolis (January 9, 2018, 6:27 PM EST) -- Insurance company W.R. Berkley Corp. is the recent buyer of an office tower on Lexington Avenue in midtown Manhattan, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday. The company purchased 600 Lexington Ave., a 36-story, 300,000-square-foot tower, from real estate investment trust SL Green Realty Corp. in a deal that generated roughly $292 million in proceeds for the REIT, according to the report.



Google is in advanced talks to take space in Chicago that would function as an operations center where research, administrative and support personnel would work,...

