Fusion GPS Seeks Judge's Recusal In Dossier Subpoena Case

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 7:51 PM EST) -- A newly minted D.C. federal judge on Monday invited briefs on questions raised about his judicial impartiality after intelligence firm Fusion GPS, creator of the infamous “Trump dossier,” said recusal from a related defamation case could be appropriate because the judge once volunteered on President-elect Donald Trump's transition team.



In a letter to U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, Fusion GPS also raised the issue of Judge McFadden’s previous work at Baker McKenzie for a corporate client controlled by a Russian billionaire also suing BuzzFeed Inc. for...

To view the full article, register now.