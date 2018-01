Doc's Attys Duel Over Fee Split In $785M Pfizer FCA Deal

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 8:35 PM EST) -- Three firms that represented a whistleblower in a False Claims Act suit against a Pfizer subsidiary on Monday set the stage for an upcoming civil trial over fees with briefs disputing whether two firms that were fired eight years before the case settled for $785 million should be entitled to a large chunk of the winnings.



The Sakla Law Firm claims it put in thousands of hours and was the only firm on the case for the last eight years, meaning it deserves more than a...

To view the full article, register now.