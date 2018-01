Millionaires' Tax Debate Continuing In Cities, States

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 4:35 PM EST) -- With the newly signed federal tax reform law, H.R. 1, widely characterized as disproportionately benefiting the wealthy, the debate over so-called millionaires' taxes is advancing in several state and city jurisdictions, a move that could theoretically take back some of the potential windfall for the affluent.



At least eight states already have tax brackets that specifically target the highest incomes with special rates, including California, where an additional 1 percent “mental health services” charge on incomes above $1 million brings its top tax rate to 13.3...

