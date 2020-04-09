Ex-Fox Execs Deny New Charges In FIFA Bribery Case

Law360, New York (April 9, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Two former 21st Century Fox executives on Thursday denied a host of new charges in the sprawling FIFA corruption probe that accuse them of leveraging their involvement in a scheme to bribe South American soccer officials to help the media giant secure broadcasting rights to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. During an hours-long telephone conference with U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen, former Fox sports marketing executives Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez and Uruguayan sports marketing company Full Play Group SA pled not guilty to various counts, including wire fraud, money laundering and other corruption-related offenses connected to alleged efforts to...

