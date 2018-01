Fitbit, Investors Reach $33M Deal In Stock-Drop Suit

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 2:45 PM EST) -- Fitbit shareholders on Monday urged a California federal judge to approve a $33 million deal that would wrap up nearly two years of litigation over allegations the company hid problems with its fitness tracking technology and artificially inflated its stock price.



The investors asked U.S. District Judge Susan Illston to grant preliminary approval of the settlement involving Fitbit, certain company executives, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc. — the underwriters for the company’s initial...

