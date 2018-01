REIT, Energy Services Co. Launch IPOs Totaling $511M

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 8:54 PM EST) -- A warehouse-focused real estate investment trust serving food producers and a well completion services company for the energy industry, both private equity-backed, launched initial public offerings totaling $511 million on Tuesday, setting up pricings for next week.



Americold Realty Trust, an operator of temperature-controlled warehouses, told regulators it plans to issue 24 million shares priced between $14 and $16 each, raising $360 million at midpoint. Proceeds could rise to $414 million if underwriters buy an additional 3.6 million shares.



Nine Energy Service Inc., which provides well...

To view the full article, register now.