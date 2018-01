BP Pays $102M To Settle Calif. Gas Overcharge Suit

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 3:39 PM EST) -- BP PLC has agreed to pay California and a whistleblower $102 million to settle a suit alleging it intentionally overcharged the Golden State for natural gas in violation of contractual caps, just as the case was set to go to trial in state court, according to lawyers for the whistleblower.



A former employee alleged that BP violated contractual caps as the exclusive supplier of natural gas to the California Department of General Services, which, in turn, supplies natural gas to large public facilities and local governments...

