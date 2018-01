Acquitted Former Peruvian Soccer Boss Still Faces Charges

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 10:32 PM EST) -- The former president of the Peruvian soccer federation who was acquitted by a New York federal jury on a racketeering count in the U.S. government’s wide-ranging FIFA corruption probe last month will face the remaining charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.



U.S. Attorney Richard P. Donoghue clarified in a letter to U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen that while Manuel Burga was cleared of the first superseding indictment — which was the only count that had warranted his extradition from Peru — he would...

