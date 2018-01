D.C. Circ. Finds For Feds, North Fork Tribe In Casino Row

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 10:06 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit affirmed a lower court’s decision tossing a challenge to the North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians’ proposed casino, concluding Friday that the federal government acted reasonably by approving the California project, despite claims to the contrary by a rival gaming tribe and local community groups.



The three-judge panel said U.S. Department of the Interior decisions allowing the North Fork tribe to move forward with a planned casino on a tract of land in Madera County, California, hold up in the face of challenges...

To view the full article, register now.