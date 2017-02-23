Uber Slams Waymo's Hidden-Evidence Claims As 'Whining'
Uber Technologies Inc. responded Sunday to Waymo LLC’s claims that Uber’s failure to produce a resignation email from its former global intelligence manager Ric Jacobs amounted to withholding key evidence. Waymo, the self-driving car unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc., had asked the court Friday to sanction Uber and present some of its...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login