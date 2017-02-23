Uber Slams Waymo's Hidden-Evidence Claims As 'Whining'

By Dave Simpson

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 9:33 PM EST) -- Uber has rejected Waymo’s claims that it intentionally withheld key discovery documents in a California federal lawsuit, telling Waymo to “stop whining, and try its case,” which alleges that Uber stole its self-driving car technology.

Uber Technologies Inc. responded Sunday to Waymo LLC’s claims that Uber’s failure to produce a resignation email from its former global intelligence manager Ric Jacobs amounted to withholding key evidence. Waymo, the self-driving car unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc., had asked the court Friday to sanction Uber and present some of its...
Case Information

Case Title

Waymo LLC v. Uber Technologies, Inc. et al


Case Number

3:17-cv-00939

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

William Alsup

Date Filed

February 23, 2017

