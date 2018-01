Hausfeld, Others Seek $381M Atty Fees From $2.3B FX Deals

Law360, San Jose (January 16, 2018, 10:35 PM EST) -- Investors asked a New York federal court Friday to award their counsel $381 million and give final approval to $2.3 billion in settlements resolving putative class claims that Bank of America Corp., Barclays Bank PLC, Citigroup Inc. and others rigged foreign exchange rates.



The fee motion filed by co-lead counsel Scott & Scott Attorneys at Law LLP and Hausfeld LLP argues that their efforts on behalf of the investors have yielded “extraordinary” results for the settlement class. The global banking giants faced claims they were part of...

To view the full article, register now.