Ex-Ill. Judge Must Face Mortgage Fraud Charges: Court

Law360, Springfield (January 17, 2018, 10:57 PM EST) -- A former Illinois county judge's efforts to escape criminal fraud charges failed again Tuesday when a federal court rejected her argument that the grand jury testimony was perjured and declined to dismiss the indictment.



Former Cook County Circuit Court Judge Jessica O'Brien had argued that her alleged partner in the fraudulent mortgage scheme, Maria Bartko, had not told the whole truth to the grand jury that indicted both of them in April. But U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin found that unconvincing and said that just because the...

